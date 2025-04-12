403
Italian electrical leading company declares return to Russia
(MENAFN) Italian appliance manufacturer Ariston has officially returned to the Russian market after withdrawing in 2022 due to sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict. The company made the announcement following a presidential decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which restored Ariston’s ownership and control over its Russian subsidiary.
According to the statement issued by Ariston, the decree, signed on March 26, 2025, reversed a previous order from April 2024 that had placed Ariston’s Russian assets under temporary state management by Gazprom Household Systems.
This move makes Ariston the first major Western company to reenter Russia since the wave of corporate exits began in response to the Ukraine conflict. Over 1,000 Western companies, including prominent names like Adidas, Ford, and H&M, had exited the Russian market under political and economic pressure.
Executive Chairman Paolo Merloni welcomed the decision, emphasizing the company’s longstanding investment in Russia, its commitment to over 300 employees, and the continuous operation of local business activities. He also affirmed that Ariston would fully comply with existing international sanctions as it resumes operations, relying on local management.
The company’s board will now reassess its 2024 decision to write off the Russian subsidiary and consider related financial implications.
This development comes amid a broader shift in US-Russia relations and a more diplomatic tone around the Ukraine conflict. It has fueled speculation that other major Western brands may also explore returning to Russia.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that a government commission will review returning companies on a case-by-case basis. Firms that left due to external political pressure but maintained jobs, contracts, and a buy-back clause may be permitted to resume operations—especially if they bring valuable technology and agree to localization and investment terms.
