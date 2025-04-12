403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FSB reports Kiev’s spies undercover as US think-tank workers
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s intelligence services allegedly posed as staff from the prominent American think tank RAND Corporation to try and recruit informants within the Russian military, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Thursday.
According to the FSB, Ukrainian operatives contacted individuals connected to the Russian armed forces via messaging apps, offering money in exchange for sensitive information. The requested intel reportedly included details on Russia’s strategic aviation capabilities and the deployment of forces involved in the Ukraine conflict.
The FSB released audio and message screenshots showing the alleged exchanges, where the Ukrainian agents claimed to work for RAND Europe’s Eastern Europe Center, specifically under its CIS Countries department. They attempted to verify their identity by referencing Hans Pung, the current director of RAND Europe.
The operatives allegedly offered payments in various forms, including cryptocurrency, international bank transfers, and online wallets, in exchange for verified and documented information about Russia’s military operations.
Founded in 1948, RAND was originally a collaboration between the US Air Force and Douglas Aircraft Company, later evolving into one of the first think tanks. While its declared mission includes research on public welfare and US national security, much of RAND’s work in defense remains classified.
Moscow designated RAND as an “undesirable” foreign NGO in 2023, banning its operations in Russia. The FSB sees the alleged impersonation as part of Ukraine’s broader effort to gather intelligence under false pretenses.
According to the FSB, Ukrainian operatives contacted individuals connected to the Russian armed forces via messaging apps, offering money in exchange for sensitive information. The requested intel reportedly included details on Russia’s strategic aviation capabilities and the deployment of forces involved in the Ukraine conflict.
The FSB released audio and message screenshots showing the alleged exchanges, where the Ukrainian agents claimed to work for RAND Europe’s Eastern Europe Center, specifically under its CIS Countries department. They attempted to verify their identity by referencing Hans Pung, the current director of RAND Europe.
The operatives allegedly offered payments in various forms, including cryptocurrency, international bank transfers, and online wallets, in exchange for verified and documented information about Russia’s military operations.
Founded in 1948, RAND was originally a collaboration between the US Air Force and Douglas Aircraft Company, later evolving into one of the first think tanks. While its declared mission includes research on public welfare and US national security, much of RAND’s work in defense remains classified.
Moscow designated RAND as an “undesirable” foreign NGO in 2023, banning its operations in Russia. The FSB sees the alleged impersonation as part of Ukraine’s broader effort to gather intelligence under false pretenses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment