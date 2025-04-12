Russians Launch 447 Strikes At Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
This was reported by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“Over the past day, the occupiers launched 447 strikes at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region,” the statement reads.
Specifically, Russian troops carried out four airstrikes on the town of Huliaipole.
Additionally, 282 UAVs of various types targeted the settlements of Bilenke, Kamianske, Stepove, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
There were also eight MLRS attacks on Stepove, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, and Shcherbaky.
A total of 153 artillery strikes were recorded across Novoyakovlivka, Stepove, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
Fedorov noted that private homes and vehicles were damaged in the attacks.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have increased the number of assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions on Zaporizhzhia front.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
