Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Launch 447 Strikes At Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

Russians Launch 447 Strikes At Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day


2025-04-12 01:11:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 447 attacks at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, the occupiers launched 447 strikes at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region,” the statement reads.

Specifically, Russian troops carried out four airstrikes on the town of Huliaipole.

Additionally, 282 UAVs of various types targeted the settlements of Bilenke, Kamianske, Stepove, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

There were also eight MLRS attacks on Stepove, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, and Shcherbaky.

A total of 153 artillery strikes were recorded across Novoyakovlivka, Stepove, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Fedorov noted that private homes and vehicles were damaged in the attacks.

Read also: Fires break out as drones attack Kyiv , injuries reported

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have increased the number of assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions on Zaporizhzhia front.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

MENAFN12042025000193011044ID1109420778

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search