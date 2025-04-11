403
Crown Prince's Rep. Partakes In Antalya Diplomatic Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, April 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya took part on Friday in the 4th Antalya Diplomatic Forum being hosted by Turkiye.
The event, held under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, featured about 4,000 participants, including more than 20 state's heads and premiers, 50 foreign ministers, in addition to other ministers, diplomats, dignitaries and 60 high-level representatives of international and regional organizations.
The forum discussed issues that concern different geographical parts in the Middle East, the Pacific Ocean, Africa and the Latin America.
The conferees also dealt with the most prominent topics on the global agenda like climate change, combating terror, humanitarian aid, digital transformation, food security and AI. (end)
