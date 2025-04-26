Egyptian President Stresses Urgent Need For Ceasefire In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasized that the ongoing war in Gaza is causing widespread destruction and claiming tens of thousands of lives, describing it as a disgraceful humanitarian tragedy that will remain etched in history.

In a speech marking the 43rd anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day, President El-Sisi stated that from the very beginning, Egypt's stance has been clear and unequivocal, calling for a ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid, while firmly rejecting any displacement of Palestinians from their land.

He added that Egypt, as history has shown, stands as a steadfast barrier against attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause. He stressed that the reconstruction of Gaza must proceed in accordance with the Arab-Islamic plan, without any form of displacement, to safeguard the legitimate rights of Palestinians and protect Egypt's national security.

President El Sisi reiterated that just and comprehensive peace can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in line with international legitimacy. He affirmed that this is the sole guarantee for ending cycles of violence and revenge, paving the way for lasting peace.