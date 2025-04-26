Houthis Say Russian Sailors Injured In US Airstrikes On Yemen's Red Sea Port

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, April 27 (IANS) Three Russian sailors were injured when US forces conducted airstrikes on a vessel at Yemen's Ras Isa oil port in the country's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea, the Houthi group announced.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Jamal Amer, foreign minister of the unrecognised Houthi government in Sanaa, condemned the "US aggression" against a ship attempting to unload oil cargo at the port.

"The US airstrikes yesterday targeted a ship anchored in Ras Isa port to prevent it from unloading an oil shipment, resulting in the injury of three Russian sailors," Amer said. "Our Coast Guard personnel intervened immediately to rescue them and transport them for medical treatment."

Amer said the incident undermined US claims about targeting military installations and revealed the falsehood behind US President Donald Trump's assertions that US airstrikes "are aimed at Sanaa's military capabilities."

Meanwhile, Houthi-controlled health authorities said in a statement that at least eight people were wounded on Saturday night when a US airstrike hit a house in a residential neighborhood in Sanaa.

Two children were among the injured from the airstrike at the house in the Al-Rawda neighbourhood in northern Sanaa, the authorities said.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported more than 20 US airstrikes on other locations in Sanaa, and the provinces of Saada, Marib, Hodeidah, as well as Al-Jawf throughout Saturday.

The US airstrikes come as the Houthis claimed responsibility early on Saturday for attacking three targets in Israel, using a ballistic missile and two drones.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X earlier in the day that a projectile fired from Yemen triggered sirens in southern Israel, but didn't comment on the alleged drone attacks.

Also on Saturday, the Houthis claimed they launched a fresh drone attack against the USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea.

The Houthis said the attack against the aircraft carrier was in response to the ongoing US airstrikes on the group's positions. The US military has yet to comment on the attack.

The United States has intensified airstrikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen since mid-March.

In response, the Houthi group launched multiple attacks on the US aircraft carriers and other US warships in the Red Sea.