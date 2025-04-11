Katara Opens 'Yet Unfinished' Art Exhibition By Wissam Radwan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, inaugurated the art exhibition "Yet Unfinished" by visual artist Wissam Radwan, in the presence of a distinguished audience of artists and art enthusiasts.



Running until April 20, the exhibition features 52 paintings and nine art pieces, inviting visitors on a visual journey oscillating between light and shadow, past and present, and what is visible and what remains within imagination.

The exhibition offers an artistic experience where collage techniques intersect with printmaking. Through her works, Radwan evokes elements of her memory and nostalgia for places and people she has lost but keeps alive in the texture of her artworks and discarded papers.

In this context, Wissam Radwan explained her search for a long-lost rhythm, condensing lost time into her creations away from polished surfaces and conventional details. She noted that her exhibition reflects humanity's yearning for perfection, an unattainable ideal, leaving people in a constant pursuit of better and more complete outcomes.

The exhibitions pieces range from paintings to pottery plates, cubes, and the artist's book, employing a visual composition that integrates contemporary techniques addressing both emotion and memory.

This exhibition marks a shift in Radwan's artistic trajectory, as she transitions from using paper as a structural element in printmaking to creating artistic realms based on recycling images, memories, and materials.

The exhibition is open daily for art lovers and those seeking artistic expressions that merge form with personal depth, shedding light on the incomplete beauty rooted in memory.

Wissam Radwan holds a masters degree in printmaking from the Faculty of Fine Arts at Alexandria University. She is currently teaching at the Visual Arts Center under the

Ministry of Culture and has dedicated more than 20 years to developing printmaking and paper techniques. She remains committed to environmental practices by reusing paper and natural materials.