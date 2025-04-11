UP Targets 22,000 MW Solar Power Capacity By 2027 Under Solar Energy Policy 2022: CM Yogi

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that the state has established a target of generating over 22,000 MW of solar power by 2027 under its Solar Energy Policy 2022.

This ambitious goal was highlighted during a joint review meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi.

During the meeting, CM Adityanath assured the Union Minister that Uttar Pradesh would excel in both solar energy production and wheat procurement.

Minister Joshi expressed appreciation for the Yogi government's initiatives aimed at improving farmers' livelihoods while reviewing several key schemes, including the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, PM KUSUM Yojana, and wheat procurement for the Rabi Marketing Year 2025-26.

Officials briefed the Union Minister that Uttar Pradesh is actively promoting renewable energy through multiple policy frameworks, including the UP Bio Energy Policy 2022 and the UP Green Hydrogen Policy 2024.

Under the state's solar policy, the government is focusing on several strategic initiatives, such as developing solar parks, solarising agricultural feeders and private on-grid pumps, installing solar plants along expressways and railway tracks, and promoting the manufacturing of solar energy equipment.

The Chief Minister reported significant progress in the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, with over 10 lakh applications received and more than 1 lakh installations already completed.

He directed the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) to accelerate the remaining connections, establishing a target of over 22,000 monthly installations for 2025-26, a substantial increase from the current rate of 11,000.

CM Adityanath instructed the department to compile a list of vendors capable of installing rooftop solar projects for the 10.73 lakh applications received on the portal by March 2025.

He emphasised that the number of vendors should be increased based on demand. Additionally, he stressed the importance of training programs to create more 'Surya Mitras' for solar installations, suggesting that these programs be provided through Polytechnic institutes.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is leading in the implementation of the PM Kusum Yojana, which promotes solar private pumps.

He emphasised the importance of raising farmer awareness regarding water conservation and noted that Vantangiya villages and tribal communities in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chitrakoot, and Chandauli are receiving free solar panels from the state government.

CM Adityanath announced plans to develop solar parks in all 17 municipal corporations across the state, with streetlights in these cities to be connected to these solar facilities.

Regarding wheat procurement, he reported that as of April 9, over 1.40 lakh tons of wheat had been procured from 26,641 farmers, adding that the government is also purchasing wheat through mobile procurement centers.

Union Minister Joshi commended Uttar Pradesh's performance across various schemes, including wheat procurement and the PM Surya Ghar initiative.

He praised the state's progress in renewable energy development, particularly highlighting advancements in Ayodhya and Varanasi.

"There is a need for improving these efforts through a targeted campaign, with the goal of showcasing UP as a model for the entire country. The state is well-prepared and moving in the right direction to meet the growing energy demand," Joshi stated.

(KNN Bureau)