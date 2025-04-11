Dynamic Schedule Of Events Coming To Highland Village This Spring

Festivities for the Whole Family Include Easter Celebrations, Fitness Experiences, Mother's Day Festivities and More

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Highland Village, Jackson's premiere destination for dining, retail and community programming, is proud to announce a robust schedule of events for the Jackson Metro community to enjoy this spring. From Easter celebrations and Earth Day-themed events with Lululemon, to a community run followed by a“Tacos and Tulips” experience with On Performance Running and Buffalo Peak Outfitters, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy at Highland Village.

The property's annual Bunny Bonanza returns on Saturday, April 12th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Plaza. Children are invited to meet and capture photos with Peter the Rabbit, enjoy balloon artists and decorate bath bombs with Buff City Soap. Photos will be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can register and learn more by visiting Eventbrite .

In celebration of Earth Day, Highland Village will partner with Lululemon to host an Earth Day Yoga Class on Tuesday, April 22nd from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Breezeway located between EK Home and Warby Parker. Those interested can reserve their spot on Highland Village's website at highlandvillagejxn/events/ . Tickets are $5 each and proceeds will benefit Keep Jackson Beautiful.

EK Home will be kicking off Highland Village's May festivities with their Mother's Day Tea on Saturday, May 3rd at 2 p.m. The event will feature a selection of traditional teas, refreshments and snacks. Attendees will receive a special teapot to take home as a memento. Tickets can be purchased at shopekhome .

Further adding to the property's happenings in early May, Kendra Scott will be partnering with The Mustard Seed to host Squeeze the Day on Saturday, May 3rd. The Mustard Seed is a private charitable organization that seeks to meet the spiritual, physical, emotional and intellectual needs of adults with developmental disabilities. Lemonade will be sold outside of Kendra Scott for donations. Kendra Scott will also be donating 20% of all sales on May 3rd to The Mustard Seed.

A festive Tulips & Tacos experience will cap off the spring season at Highland Village on Saturday, May 10th. On Performance Running and Buffalo Peak Outfitters will host a group run beginning at 8 a.m. at Buffalo Peak Outfitters. Following the run, there will be tacos by Aplós, live music, spring-ready door prizes and fresh tulip bouquets that are perfect for moms on Mother's Day. Learn more by visiting Buffalo Peak Outfitters' website at .

“Our incredible businesses have come together to offer the Jackson Metro community a thoughtful collection of exciting, seasonal events this spring,” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Director, Asset Strategy & Experience.“With such a variety of experiences, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to making more memories with our Highland Village family this season and beyond!”

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it's the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit , and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit , call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

