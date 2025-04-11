PM Modi Is Our ‘Permanent Mentor’, Lives By Jain Values: Vaibhav Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence and address at the grand Navkar Mahamantra Day celebration have been hailed as historic by the Jain community. The event saw participation from prominent Jain figures, followers from across India and abroad, and millions of devotees.

The way PM Modi presented the depth, scientific basis, and core values of Jainism left a profound impact on everyone. His speech was not only spiritually rich but also showcased his deep understanding of Jain philosophy.

Vaibhav Shah, Vice Chairman of JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) Ahmedabad Chapter, expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister while speaking to IANS.

"We have been closely observing PM Modi's work since his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Now, as the Prime Minister, he has continued to inspire. The way he understands Jainism-it seems he doesn't just respect the religion, he lives it," he said.

He added: "The Prime Minister transformed the stage into a spiritual space. He removed his footwear before stepping up, giving the venue, Vigyan Bhavan, the aura of a temple-symbolising the confluence of science and spirituality. He explained how Jainism is completely scientific and backed every principle with research. The nine resolutions he proposed align seamlessly with Jain teachings."

Reflecting on PM Modi's journey, Vaibhav Shah said: "Back then, he used to call himself 'CM'-Common Man. Now, we see him as a PM-- 'Permanent Mentor'. The way he elaborated on the core tenets of Jainism with such detail - it was clear he had researched extensively. His actions show he lives by the values of Jain Dharma. His commitment to non-violence, his stance against cow slaughter, and the laws introduced under his leadership are proof."

He continued: "By taking off his footwear and entering with humility, he turned Vigyan Bhavan into a sacred space. He beautifully merged science with religion and spoke in-depth about Jain philosophy. We were deeply moved. Did you see the standing ovation he received? Every small detail he touched upon showed his knowledge and preparation. He doesn't speak without thought - he does his research, plans thoroughly, and then delivers his message in a unique way.”

Vaibhav Shah pointed out that PM Modi is the first Prime Minister to participate in such a grand Jain event.

"He taught us about Jainism and inspired us. This event reached over 18 million people. It not only brought people closer to the Prime Minister but also deepened their understanding of Jain Dharma."

He concluded by highlighting PM Modi's focus on the nine resolutions, cleanliness, and environmental protection -- all of which reflect the core values of Jainism.