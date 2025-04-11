PM Shmyhal: Ukrainian Weapons Component Manufacturers Can Receive Grants Of Up To UAH 8 Million

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian producers of weapons components can receive a grant of up to UAH 8 million to set up and expand their production.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on April 11, Ukrinform reports, citing his speech published on the Uriadovyi portal .

“We continue to develop a grant program for businesses that build new production facilities. Now, Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive a grant of up to UAH 8 million to create and expand their production. The mechanism of 50-50 co-financing will work. If the state provides UAH 8 million in grants, the entrepreneur must also invest UAH 8 million. The conditions for drone component manufacturers are even better: 70% is provided by the state and only 30% must be invested by the manufacturer,” he said.

Shmyhal reminded that the initiatives are part of the Made to Victory program, for which UAH 1 billion is provided in the budget.

Armsprovided preferential loans worth UAH 463M in Q1 2025

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Strategic Industries together with the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine launched the Made for Victory program to support Ukrainian manufacturer of components for weapons and military equipment.