Class 8 Truck Market Report 2025: $399.5 Bn Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$265.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$399.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Raw material suppliers
3.2.2 Component suppliers
3.2.3 Manufacturers
3.2.4 Service providers
3.2.5 Distribution channel
3.2.6 End Use
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Key news & initiatives
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.8 Impact forces
3.8.1 Growth drivers
3.8.1.1 Escalating demand for autonomous driving technologies in class 8 trucks
3.8.1.2 Increasing long-haul freight activities bolstering class 8 truck utilization
3.8.1.3 Introduction of advanced emission control systems due to strict regulations
3.8.1.4 Expansion of logistic networks and e-commerce globally
3.8.1.5 Technological advancements in trucking efficiency and safety features
3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8.2.1 High cost of advanced technology integration
3.8.2.2 Economic slowdown affecting freight demand
3.9 Growth potential analysis
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fuel, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Diesel
5.2.1 Freight delivery
5.2.2 Utility services
5.2.3 Construction & mining
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Natural gas
5.3.1 Freight delivery
5.3.2 Utility services
5.3.3 Construction & mining
5.3.4 Others
5.4 Hybrid electric
5.4.1 Freight delivery
5.4.2 Utility services
5.4.3 Construction & mining
5.4.4 Others
5.5 Others
5.5.1 Freight delivery
5.5.2 Utility services
5.5.3 Construction & mining
5.5.4 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Cab, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Day cab
6.3 Sleeper cab
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Freight delivery
7.3 Utility services
7.4 Construction & mining
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Axle, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 4x2
8.3 6x4
8.4 6x2
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Horsepower, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Below 300HP
9.3 300HP - 400HP
9.4 400HP - 500HP
9.5 500HP & Above
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Ownership, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Fleet operator
10.3 Independent operator
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Russia
11.3.6 Belgium
11.3.7 Sweden
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Indonesia
11.4.6 Thailand
11.4.7 Vietnam
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Saudi Arabia
11.6.4 Iran
11.6.5 Turkey
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Dongfeng
12.2 Eicher
12.3 Ford
12.4 Freightliner
12.5 GMC (General Motors Truck Company)
12.6 Hino
12.7 International Truck (Navistar)
12.8 Isuzu
12.9 Kenworth
12.10 Mack Trucks
12.11 MAN SE
12.12 Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation
12.13 Peterbilt
12.14 Scania
12.15 Volvo
