EU Commits EUR 23B In Military Aid To Ukraine For 2025 Kallas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of this year, EU member states have already committed to providing EUR 23 billion in military aid to Ukraine, exceeding last year's contributions. However, more must still be done to provide Ukraine with the urgent support it needs.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said this before a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"On the European side, last year we supported Ukraine with EUR 20 billion [in military assistance]. This year, member states have already committed over EUR 23 billion. So we are definitely doing more than last year. But we need to do more. So we see the pledges coming every day. That is very important. We are sending a signal that we are with Ukraine, and this is also what the meeting is about," Kallas said.

She also noted that countries involved in the "Coalition of the Willing" have not yet reached an agreement on the composition and mandate of a potential "reassuring force" linked to a future peace agreement, as there are differing national perspectives on the role and structure of such a force. Still, she said, Russia has shown no signs of willingness for peace.

"We see these deadliest attacks that they [the Russians] have done in recent days and also yesterday. They're targeting not the military, they're targeting civilians to cause major harm. But they are not advancing as fast on the battlefield really, but it's clear they want to make their position better. At the same time, we are already four weeks since Ukraine agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, and we have not seen any positive signs on the Russian side. So we really need to put the pressure on Russia. I think this is a matter of credibility for everyone who once said that we need the killing to stop," Kallas said.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting is taking place in Brussels on April 11, co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany.

Photo: European Union