Azerbaijan, Qatar Discuss Prospects Of Cultural Cooperation

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with Qatari Culture Minister Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the Qatar Culture Days, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Minister Karimli warmly welcomed his counterpart and congratulated him on the cultural event.

He underlined the progressive and trust-based relationships between Azerbaijan and Qatar, noting successful collaborations on both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Adil Karimli pointed out that the rich cultural heritage of both nations strengthens their ties. He mentioned the memorable Azerbaijani Culture Days held in Doha in February 2024 and expressed optimism that the Qatari Culture Days in Baku will further enhance cultural connections.

In response, Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked Adil Karimli for the warm reception and appreciated the hospitality shown to the Qatari delegation.

He expressed satisfaction at the resurgence of cultural exchanges since the last presentation of Qatari culture in Azerbaijan 16 years ago and underlined the importance of such events for fostering cultural integration.

The two ministers discussed potential avenues for further cultural collaboration between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar were established on September 14, 1994.

Subsequently, both nations opened their embassies in 2007.

A significant milestone was reached in 2016 with the establishment of a Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Intergovernmental Commission, which held its inaugural meeting in Azerbaijan on January 31, 2017.

The second meeting of this commission occurred in Doha on February 20, 2019.

An "Agreement on cooperation in the field of culture and art between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Qatar" was signed in Doha on November 30, 2004.

The first edition of Qatar Culture Days in Azerbaijan occurred from June 6 to 11, 2009, featuring a Qatari delegation of 58 members, including artists and cultural figures led by

Mubarak bin Nasser Al-Khalifa, the Secretary-General of Qatar's National Council for Culture, Arts and Heritage.

In return, the inaugural Culture Days of Azerbaijan were celebrated in Qatar from June 1 to 4, 2010, with a delegation of approximately 150 Azerbaijani representatives.

During this event, the audience enjoyed performances by Azerbaijan's Group of Musical Instruments, the State Dancing Group, and an opera performance of "Leyli and Majnun" by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater artists.