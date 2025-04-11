Under CM Gupta, I Can Say Delhi Is In ‘Safe Hands’: LG Saxena

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Delhi is now in“safe hands” with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the helm of affairs, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena said on Friday, hailing her commitment and dedication towards serving people and improving the national Capital.

Addressing the 17th Convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), LG Saxena,“Now, I can say that Delhi is in safe hands. From whatever I have seen of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from her working in the past month-and-a-half, I can say she is worried about the city all the time and committed to Delhi 24x7.”

LG Saxena, who is also the Chancellor of the University, called upon the students to become responsible citizens and learn from both their teachers and life experiences.

He asked them to dedicate themselves to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

"An education that does not bring happiness to people, particularly the marginalised, to my mind is not successful," he said.

Calling the occasion a red-letter day in the lives of students, the LG said,“This day shall forever remain a red-letter day for all of you, etched in your professional and personal life.”

LG Saxena expressed happiness over the fact that almost 40 per cent of the passing out M.Phil students were women and congratulated the university which conferred 3,112 PG degrees, 21,222 UG degrees, 12 M.Phil degrees and over 100 Ph.D degrees.

“As you leave the portals of your alma mater today, you carry upon your shoulders your own responsibility and that of your family, society and of achieving the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

He said as the students go ahead in their lives their degrees should prove to be their guidelines in humility, dedication and selflessness.

“The sheer number of women acquiring higher education and degrees, especially doctorates, is an indication of the changing educational landscape.

"It becomes all the more remarkable in Delhi, which is possibly the only state in the country to have a woman Chief Minister as well as a woman as Leader of the Opposition,” he said.

He said within 25 years GGSIPU has evolved as a multi-faceted university and beacon of knowledge and innovation.