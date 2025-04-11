403
APCO Nabs Ex-Weber Shandwick India CEO As New MD
(MENAFN- PRovoke) INDIA - APCO has picked corporate adviser Valerie Pinto as its new managing director and executive director of corporate, Asia for India. She will join the team in October this year, it said.
Pinto was previously the CEO of Weber Shandwick in India, a role she held for 10 years. In this role, she built and led committed teams focused on creative solutions for clients through campaign planning and a content-first approach. Applying technology to reframe the way campaigns and consultancy programs are run in India; she challenged the way industries perceived corporate advice and communications.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pinto to APCO,” APCO CEO Brad Staples said.“Pinto's extensive experience and proven leadership makes her the ideal choice to lead our operations in this dynamic market. Her innovative approach and commitment to excellence align with APCO's vision and values. Under Valerie's leadership, Pinto's presence in India and Asia will continue to grow and deliver exceptional results for our clients."
At APCO, Pinto will also serve as the executive director of corporate, Asia. In this role, she will develop and lead strategic business for APCO's corporate clients in Asia, in coordination with corporate team leaders globally.
She will be responsible for building corporate business across the region and securing new global opportunities. She will work closely with colleagues across the Middle East, Japan, Singapore, Southeast Asia and China.
Pinto will deploy industry insights, geopolitical and trade expertise, to forge meaningful partnerships inside and outside APCO, expanding the client base and building APCO's brand across the region. The role will focus on integration across Asia developing integrated solutions for APCO's corporate clients.
