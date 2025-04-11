Celebrate Easter With A Heartfelt Family Brunch At Samakj

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

On April 20th, from 1 PM to 5 PM, Samakj invites guests to gather their loved ones and head to its rooftop oasis on Palm Jumeirah for a festive Easter Family Brunch. As the sun warms the sky and the sea glimmers in the distance, guests are welcomed into a relaxed, vibrant setting that feels like home - only with better views and even better food. The brunch menu is a tribute to Lebanon's rich culinary heritage, lovingly prepared and meant to be shared. Think generous plates of signature mezze including Tabbouleh, Hummus Beiruti, Fish Arayes, Shrimp Kibbeh, perfectly grilled fish from the fresh seafood display. For those who appreciate tradition, a carafe of Arak is the perfect addition to the table.

Whether it's reminiscing with relatives or creating new memories with children, Samakj's Easter brunch is more than a meal, it's a moment to slow down, reconnect, and celebrate the simple joy of being together.