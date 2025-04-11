NSE Adds Over 2 Crore New Investor Accounts In Just 6 Months

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The total number of investor accounts on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surpassed 22 crore this month, a sharp increase of more than 2 crore accounts within just six months of crossing the 20-crore mark in October 2024, it was announced on Friday.

Separately, the number of unique registered investors stands at 11.3 crore (as of March 31, 2025), after crossing the 11 crore mark on January 20, 2025.

An investor may maintain accounts with different brokers, resulting in multiple client codes.

Maharashtra leads with the highest number of investor accounts at 3.8 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.4 crore), Gujarat (1.9 crore), and Rajasthan and West Bengal at approximately 1.3 crore each.

Together, these states account for nearly 49 per cent of total accounts, while the top 10 states contribute roughly three-fourths of the overall count.

The benchmark Nifty 50 Index has delivered a strong 22 per cent annualised return over the past five years while Nifty 500 Index has delivered a 25 per cent annualised return, demonstrating significant wealth creation for investors during this period.

NSE's Investor Protection Fund (IPF), increased by over 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,459 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said,“India's investor base continues to expand rapidly, with over 2 crore new accounts added in just six months - a clear reflection of strong investor confidence in India's growth trajectory despite global economic headwinds”.

This surge has been driven by accelerated digital transformation and the increasing adoption of mobile trading, which have made capital markets more accessible to investors across tier 2, 3 and 4 cities.

The growth also highlights the success of focused initiatives to deepen retail participation, including widespread financial literacy programs and streamlined KYC processes, said Krishnan.

The market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies reached Rs 410.87 lakh crore ($4.81 trillion) in FY25 (till March 31), from Rs 384.2 lakh crore ($4.61 trillion) in FY24 - a growth of 6.94 per cent year-on-year, according to data released recently by the NSE.

The total number of companies listed on the NSE stood at 2,720 (as on March 31, 2025).