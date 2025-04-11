403
Tariff Shield Boosts Mexican Peso Amid Global Trade Tensions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso holds steady against the US dollar on April 11, 2025, trading at 20.44055, down 0.03% from 20.43485, according to TradingView data.
This slight dip follows a volatile day, with the pair hitting a high of 20.60984 on April 10. Investors watch closely as global trade policies and economic data shape the currency's path.
On April 10, the peso faced sharp swings, starting at 20.317 and climbing to 20.60984. A strong US jobs report revision and Federal Reserve hints at pausing rate cuts drove the dollar higher.
Meanwhile, Mexico's industrial production fell 1.2% in March, adding pressure on the peso, which later recovered to close at 20.44055. Overnight, the pair settled between 20.42735 and 20.45275, with 1.2 million lots traded in the Asian session.
Rumors of a Banco de Méxic intervention to curb volatility surfaced but lacked confirmation. Instead, markets focused on Mexico's exemption from new US tariffs, a key factor supporting the peso.
Peso Balances Resilience and Risk Amid Tariff Shifts
President Trump's recent tariff policy spares Mexico while imposing a 125% levy on China, giving Mexico an edge over other emerging markets. However, a 25% tariff on foreign-made vehicles, effective April 2, threatens Mexico's auto sector, a major export driver.
This indirect pressure worries investors, as production shifts could hurt the economy.
The US dollar weakens slightly as recession fears grow, with economists predicting a downturn.
This trend eases pressure on the peso, despite Mexico's fiscal challenges. The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF saw $45 million in outflows on April 10, while the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund gained $30 million, reflecting mixed sentiment.
Technically, the USD/MXN pair consolidates within the Ichimoku Cloud on a 1-hour chart, signaling indecision. Support sits at 20.42735, with resistance at 20.48450. A break above 20.5000 could push prices higher, while a drop below 20.4000 might test 20.3000.
Traders await US inflation data and Banco de México minutes later today. The peso' year-to-date rise of 3.68% and 25.16% increase from last year highlight its sensitivity to trade dynamics.
Mexico's tariff advantage offers stability, but the auto sector's vulnerability looms large. As global tensions persist, the peso's resilience hinges on balancing domestic challenges with external opportunities.
