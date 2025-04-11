Mohamed Salah Signs New Deal With Liverpool: Club

London: Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool, the Premier League leaders announced on Friday, putting an end to months of uncertainty. "It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10," the Egyptian said in a club statement.

