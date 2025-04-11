Master Classes In Piano And Vocals Held In Ganja

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Master classes in piano and vocals for groups of children's music and art schools operating under the Department of Culture of the Ganja-Dashkasan region have taken place in Ganja, Azernews reports.

The master classes were held in Ganja as part of as part of the "Mədəniyyət rüzgarı" series of events,organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM).

The main goal of holding master classes dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer, the founder of our professional music Uzeyir Hajibayli is to familiarize teachers and students of music and art schools in the region with modern teaching methods, convey to students the main points that should be paid attention to during classes, give instructions for their further professional development, and organize the correct selection of repertoire.

Master classes, which were held at the Children's Music School No. 5 named after Zarif Gaibov in Ganja, were conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, opera singer, PhD in Art History Ilham Nazarov and senior lecturer of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, pianist Svetlana Ahmadova.

At the master classes, specialists demonstrated theoretical and practical knowledge and skills in accordance with modern teaching requirements, the subtleties of piano and vocal teaching methods, the main categories of pedagogy, the pedagogical process, the relationship of music pedagogy with psychology.

