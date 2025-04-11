Armenian Forces Target Azerbaijani Positions With Small Arms

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On April 10 at 20:55, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire with small arms on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army from their positions located in the direction of the Seyrek Meshe settlement of the Tovuzgala region.

This information was provided to Azernews by the Ministry of Defense.

It was stated that adequate retaliatory measures were taken by our units in the mentioned direction.