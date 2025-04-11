M&A Seminar For Tech Executives In Mumbai, Bengaluru And Gurugram
The Merge Briefing is a 90-minute executive seminar providing an update on current Tech M&A market trends – plus insights into running a successful M&A process. To register, visit corumgroup.com/events .
Presentation Highlights:
- Tech M&A Overview: Market Perspective 10 Disruptive Technology Trends Driving Deals Achieving an Optimal Outcome: 8 Required Stages of the M&A Process Avoiding Deal Disasters Q&A with senior M&A advisors
April 15 – Mumbai – JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar
April 17 – Bengaluru – Hyatt Centric MG Road
April 29 – Gurugram – Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre
*Doors open at 9:30 AM. The presentation starts at 10:00 AM. Pre-registration is required.
About Corum Group
Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over 500 software M&A transactions in nearly 40 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit .
Corum Contact:
Heidi Owen
+1 425-526-3107
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment