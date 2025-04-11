Actress Kushi Ravi's Mini-Series‘Ayyana Mane’ To Release On April 25

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Director Ramesh Indira's Kannada original mini-series, 'Ayyana Mane', a supernatural murder mystery featuring actress Kushee Ravi in the lead, is to be streamed from April 25, its makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruthi Naidu Productions, this seven-episode thriller is to stream on the OTT platform Zee5, which will be venturing into the Kannada market with this original mini-series.

Apart from Kushee Ravi, the mini-series will also feature actors Akshya Nayak, and Manasi Sudheer in pivotal roles.

Set in the 1990s, Ayyana Mane unravels the terrifying truth behind a bride's entry into her husband's ancestral home.

In the misty hills of Chikmagalur, the powerful Ayyana Mane family hides a chilling secret-three daughters-in-law have mysteriously died, each death linked to the family's deity, Kondayya. When Jaji (Kushee Ravi) marries into the family, what should have been a fresh start quickly turns into a nightmare. Whispers of curses, eerie coincidences, and dark traditions make her question whether an unseen force is at play or if something more sinister is lurking within the house. As she digs deeper with the help of family maid Taayavva and police officer Mahanthesh, Jaji realizes that every answer only leads to more terrifying questions. Is she caught in a web of fate, or is someone pulling the strings? And more importantly-will she make it out alive?

Director Ramesh Indira said, "With 'Ayyana Mane', I wanted to create more than just a mystery. I wanted to take the audience on a journey where fear, faith, and family secrets intertwine. This story is deeply rooted in Kannada culture, exploring the weight of traditions, the power of belief, and the darkness that sometimes hides within the familiar. The eerie '90s setting adds to the tension, making the house feel like a character with secrets. Working with such a talented cast, especially Kushee Ravi, Akshya Nayak, Mansi Sudhir and producer Shruti Janardhana Naidu, who has brought this vision to life in the most haunting way, was a pleasure. I hope Ayyana Mane keeps viewers on the edge-of-their-seats and makes them question how much of what we fear is real and how much is created by those around us.”

Kushee Ravi, who plays Jaji mentioned,“Stepping into Jaji's world felt like walking into a beautifully woven nightmare-one where every corner hides a secret, and every shadow whispers a warning! She starts off as an innocent, loving wife, deeply respectful of traditions, but as eerie events unfold, her quiet curiosity becomes her greatest strength-and possibly her biggest danger. Playing her was an intense experience, as she's caught between fear, faith, and the desperate need to survive. 'Ayyana Mane' isn't just a mystery; it's an emotional rollercoaster, and I can't wait for audiences to experience its chilling secrets firsthand!"