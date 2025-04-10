403
US Appreciates UAE Role In Exchange Of Prisoners With Russia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 10 (KUNA) -- State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that American Ksenia Karelina was on her way back to the United States from Russia thanks to the successful mediation of the United Arab Emirates.
"Ksenia was detained in Russia for more than a year, and will soon be reunited with her loved ones," she said in a press briefing on Thursday.
"We have not forgotten about all of those who Russia continues to unjustly detain, including American Stephen Hubbard. President Trump's team, at his request, engaged with Russia on Ksenia's case," Bruce pointed out.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John L. Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Special Envoy Adam Boehler "mobilized their teams to bring her home."
"We thank the government of the UAE for their support enabling the exchange," the spokesperson said, adding that US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Rubio will continue to work for the release of "all unjustly detained Americans." (end)
