Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QSE Index Closes 1.93 Percent Higher

QSE Index Closes 1.93 Percent Higher


2025-04-10 02:35:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Thursday's trading higher by 190.84 points, or 1.93 percent, to end at 10,095.09 points.

During the session, 319,261,401 shares, valued at QAR 700,906,987,477, were traded in 31,214 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 46 companies rose, while five companies saw a decline in their share price. Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 593,130,682,599.462, compared to QAR 580,816,132,752.200 in the previous session.

MENAFN10042025000063011010ID1109415652

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search