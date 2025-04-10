QSE Index Closes 1.93 Percent Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Thursday's trading higher by 190.84 points, or 1.93 percent, to end at 10,095.09 points.

During the session, 319,261,401 shares, valued at QAR 700,906,987,477, were traded in 31,214 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 46 companies rose, while five companies saw a decline in their share price. Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 593,130,682,599.462, compared to QAR 580,816,132,752.200 in the previous session.