Reciprocal Tariff Policy Opens New Horizons For India’S Global Trade Strategy: Nitin Gadkari

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 10 (IANS) While inspecting the ambitious Multimodal Logistics Park - a project valued at an astounding 1,200 crore rupees and situated in the Pithampur industrial area, roughly 30 kilometers from Indore - the Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari recognised remarkable potential for growth and development.

The Minister of Roads and Highways said:“The world is abuzz with conversations these days. Thanks to the tariffs imposed by the US, new doors of opportunity have opened for us, enabling India to expand its trade and extend its exports across the globe.”

He further highlighted a pressing challenge - the high logistics costs in India, ranging between 14 to 16 per cent, as compared to 8 per cent in China and 12 per cent in Western countries.

Acknowledging the disadvantage this posed to India's competitiveness in global markets, the Union Minister expressed confidence that the development of logistics parks, multimodal facilities, and similar infrastructure projects throughout the nation would significantly reduce these costs and strengthen India's position in trade.

Expanding on this vision, he announced that the first phase of the logistics park in Pithampur, spanning an impressive 255 acres, is set to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

This facility, he proclaimed, will not only boost trade and exports in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh but will also lower logistics expenses and contribute to the region's economic prosperity.

The minister also praised Madhya Pradesh's prominence in organic farming, noting that the state produces nearly 40 per cent of the country's organic output, with the Malwa-Nimar region alone contributing 75 per cent of the state's total production.

The minister laid the foundation for a 'railway siding' at the Pithampur logistics park.

This railway link, he explained, will allow the agricultural produce of the Malwa-Nimar region to reach major ports like Jawaharlal Nehru in Mumbai, as well as Kandla and Mundra in Gujarat, both more affordably and more quickly.

Additionally, he shared plans to obtain government approvals for inspecting containers at the Pithampur site itself. This would allow goods to be directly transported to ports via railway and swiftly loaded onto ships for international trade.

With a touch of eloquence, the minister likened this development to "bringing Mumbai's sea to Pithampur."