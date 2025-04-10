Rwandan Embassy Commemorates 31St Anniversary Of Tutsi Genocide

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra) - Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Jordan hosted the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi.The event brought together government officials, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and the Rwandan community in Jordan to honor the victims and reaffirm the global commitment to preventing such atrocities from ever happening again.This year's commemoration, known as Kwibuka, which means "to remember" in Kinyarwanda, served as a platform to reflect on the resilience of survivors, the lessons learned from history, and the continued fight against genocide denial and hate speech.In his speech, the Charge d'Affaires of Rwanda in Jordan emphasized the importance of remembrance, stating: "Kwibuka is not merely an act of reflection; it is a solemn commitment to ensuring such atrocities never happen again.The diplomat said Kwibuka is about educating future generations, speaking the truth, and rejecting the ideologies of denial and hate.Denial of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi remains a serious challenge to both the memory of the victims and efforts towards justice and reconciliation, he pointed out.Additionally, the event featured remarks from the UN Resident Coordinator and the Chairman of the Rwanda Community, who reflected on Rwanda's transformation from a nation devastated by genocide to one of reconciliation, unity, and socio-economic progress.The coordinator added that resilience of the Rwandan people and leadership was widely acknowledged.As part of the commemoration, attendees observed a moment of silence and participated in the lighting of the remembrance flame, symbolizing a collective commitment to honoring the victims' memory and fostering a future rooted in peace and unity.Embassy of Rwanda extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants and reaffirms its commitment to raising global awareness, fostering dialogue, and collaborating with international partners to uphold the values of peace and justice.