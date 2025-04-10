ADLINK's Compact Box PC Wins Best-In-Show At Embedded World 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Designed to meet the needs of modern industrial applications, the EMP-520 Series delivers high computing performance with minimal maintenance, helping businesses maximize productivity and reduce downtime. Powered by Intel® 14th Gen CoreTM processors, it ensures energy-efficient operation, making it ideal for high-demand environments that require continuous, reliable computing.

Supporting four simultaneous 4K video outputs and EDID emulation, users can achieve seamless visual performance. The compact design enables easy integration into space-constrained environments while ensuring reliable operation in mission-critical applications.

Expanding Possibilities Across Industries

The EMP-520 Series box PC features extensive connectivity, including multiple HDMI, USB, Thunderbolt ports, wireless connectivity, and more expansion options, allowing businesses to integrate the system effortlessly with peripherals and IoT devices.

Typical applications include digital signage, interactive kiosks, factory automation, and information displays, where reliable computing and flexible connectivity are essential. The reliable design ensures long-term system operation, even in demanding environments, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to optimize operations and enhance customer engagement.

Honored as a Best-in-Show winner at Embedded World 2025, the EMP-520 Series sets a new benchmark for industrial edge computing with its innovative design and robust performance. Now available, it empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and unlock new possibilities across industries. Discover more about industrial display solutions at ADLINK Technology .

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) is a leader in edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in intensive care units to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car. More than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and is part of the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee, and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT, and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation, and infotainment. For 30 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK has enabled the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society worldwide. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or visit adlinktech .

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners in the U.S. and other countries.

