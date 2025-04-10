Century Complete Announces New Homes Now Selling In Milan, MI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Offering an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers in the Detroit and Ann Arbor areas, Uptown Village showcases a lineup of two-story single-family homes with modern layouts and stylish included features-all available through Century Complete's industry-first online homebuying experience.

Learn more and explore available homes at .

"We're proud to offer high-quality homes at Uptown Village, boasting a desirable location just south of Ann Arbor," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "Opportunities at this community are limited, so act fast to find your best fit while homes are available."

More About Uptown Village

Now selling from the mid $300s



Single-family floor plans

Two-story layouts

Up to 4 bedrooms, up to 3 bathrooms, and up to 2,104 square feet

2-bay garages

Standard features like Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances, Shaw wood-look plank flooring, Kohler® fixtures, granite countertops, and white cabinets Prime location 15 miles south of Ann Arbor, with easy access to Highway 23

Location

1402 E. Roosevelt Lane

Milan, MI 48160

248.621.2895

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Brighton.

8373 W. Grand River Avenue

Brighton, MI 48116

248.621.2895

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Michigan, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

