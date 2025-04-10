123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Spatula (DCD-618)
PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to grip and control food while frying fish and chicken, flipping burgers, or making pancakes, French toast, and omelets," said an inventor, from Windsor Mill, Md., "so I invented the GRIP N FLIP SPATCHULA. My design would make cooking with a spatula easier."
The invention provides an improved design for a spatula. In doing so, it allows the user to easily grip food items while cooking. As a result, it increases control and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, cooks, commercial kitchens, etc.
The GRIP N FLIP SPATCHULA is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers
or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Melchizedek Crockett at 443-616-4614 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment