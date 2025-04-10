123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Spatula (DCD-618)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to grip and control food while frying fish and chicken, flipping burgers, or making pancakes, French toast, and omelets," said an inventor, from Windsor Mill, Md., "so I invented the GRIP N FLIP SPATCHULA. My design would make cooking with a spatula easier."

The invention provides an improved design for a spatula. In doing so, it allows the user to easily grip food items while cooking. As a result, it increases control and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, cooks, commercial kitchens, etc.

The GRIP N FLIP SPATCHULA is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers

or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Melchizedek Crockett at 443-616-4614 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

