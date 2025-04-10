Logicalis Joins Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through the partnership, Logicalis gains access to a pipeline of talented candidates and joins a community of like-minded employers focused on creating meaningful change. The program enables Logicalis to offer career development resources, remote work options, and advancement opportunities tailored to the needs of military spouses.

"Logicalis is dedicated to supporting the careers of military spouses who bring invaluable skills and resilience to the workforce," said Craig Perry, Sr. Director, Talent Acquisition at Logicalis US. "We are proud to join MSEP as a testament to that commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for military families."

MSEP is part of the broader Spouse Education and Career Opportunities (SECO) program, designed to help military spouses find meaningful employment and advance in their careers despite the unique challenges they face, such as frequent relocations and deployments. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP has partnered with more than 600 organizations and helped connect military spouses with over 275,000 job opportunities.

"A commitment to military spouse employment is vital as it directly impacts the stability and well-being of military families who already sacrifice so much in service to our country," said Courtney Rothermel, Human Resources Business Partner at Logicalis US. "As a military spouse of 20 years, I've personally faced the uphill battle of finding meaningful employment each time we relocated, which often led to financial strain and additional stress during an already stressful time. There's more roadblocks than one might imagine. So, supporting military spouse employment isn't just a nice-to-have-it's an essential community initiative that honors the resilience of military families and helps build a stronger, more secure future for all."

