More Drilling On Globex’S Battery Hill Manganese Royalty Property

Key Highlights



SF24-96 : 12.5m @ 13.62% MnO from 41.5m and 13.3m @ 14.9% MnO

SF24-98 : 72.6m @ 11.29% MnO from 11m, including 42.1m @ 13.3% MnO

SF24-99 : 32m @ 15.7% MnO from 5m

SF24-101 : 16m @ 13% MnO from 8m, and 51.5m @ 12.57% MnO from 136m

SF24-102 : 24.2m @ 9.3% MnO from 6.8m, 16.8m @ 10.89% MnO from 53.4m, and 35.6m @ 14.6% MnO from 87.2m

SF24-103 : 32m @ 11.6% MnO from 27m SF24-105 : 20.2m @ 11.2% MnO from 81m



All drill holes were inclined at -45 degrees , with true thickness estimated at 65-80% of the reported core lengths. Core logging and sampling followed industry-standard protocols, including a QA/QC program with Certified Standards, blanks, and duplicates, comprising 5% of total samples. Sample intervals averaged 2 metres.

Initial half-core samples were collected by Company personnel and sent to the Actlabs prep lab in Fredericton, New Brunswick, before being forwarded to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, for XRF-Fusion Whole Rock Analysis (Code 4C). Actlabs is an accredited laboratory.

Manganese X's news release was reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Manganese X, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines for mineral project disclosure.

The holes were focused on infill and expansion drilling to upgrade Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated categories supporting an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway by Mercator Geosciences. The Manganese X Energy Corp. press release is available on the Manganese X website .

Considering the current worldwide economic situation and the need for Canada to source its own critical minerals both for domestic use and export, the Battery Hill manganese deposit is well positioned for the future.

The Manganese X mission as stated“is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize EV Compliant High Purity Manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.”

Completed Drilling Program – Manganese X Energy Corp .









This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.