Multiples-Backed Qburst Brings Arun Kumar Ramchandran ('Rak') As CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rak brings 25 years' leadership experience in technology driven digital transformation and consulting. Across his professional journey, he has built and grown businesses in challenging market conditions, having worked with a wide range of clients from startups to F500 enterprises across industries. He is passionate about emerging technologies and AI.

Rak was last at Hexaware Technologies where he was the Global Business Unit Head for the fast growing High Tech and Professional Services Vertical. He was also leading the GenAI unit that is playing a pivotal role in shaping the company's GenAI vision, offerings and execution across business units, service lines, and client portfolios, and has led their Digital Transformation service line in the past. Prior to Hexaware, Rak played leadership roles at Capgemini (Leader of Application Services Strategic Sales, and Sogeti NA) and at Infosys (Leader of Life Sciences and Strategic Global Sourcing business units).

Commenting on his appointment, Rak said, "I am honored and excited to be stepping in as the CEO of QBurst at this important inflection point in its growth journey. QBurst is a digital engineering business providing cutting-edge technology solutions to a blue-chip client base across the US, Japan, South Africa, Europe and Middle East. With the convergence of disruptive changes and shifting environment across technology, industries, and regulations, a focused and differentiated firm like QBurst has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to break away from the pack and create a new technology and engineering services firm and delivery model for the AI-driven future."

Renuka Ramnath, Founder & CEO of Multiples and Manish Gaur, MD of Multiples, said, "QBurst has had an extraordinary journey, driven by a strong founding team and a relentless focus on supporting large digital transformation programs of its customers. As it enters its next phase, we are bringing in exceptional talent to amplify its impact and expand its global reach. Rak's success in building and growing global businesses aligns very well with our desire to build QBurst into a scaled, differentiated AI-led platform."

Rak is based out of Palo Alto in Silicon Valley, CA. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

About QBurst

QBurst is a global product development and consulting company with over 20 years of experience. Founded in 2004, QBurst has presence in 21 cities across 11 countries and employs 3,500+ professionals globally. QBurst serves a diverse, worldwide clientele across a broad range of industries, offering comprehensive digital solutions. QBurst capabilities span a wide spectrum of digital solutions, encompassing cloud enablement, data and AI development, digitalization services (including mobility, CRM, and enterprise solutions), end-to-end product development leveraging microservices architecture, DevOps, and cybersecurity best practices, digital marketing strategies, and SaaS implementations. QBurst maintains strategic and technology partnerships with industry majors such as Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Google, Adobe and Strapi to deliver value-added services to our global client base. QBurst has been recognized by industry analysts such as Deloitte, Dun & Bradstreet, Statista, Economic Times and Financial Times as one of the fastest growing technology companies in India and the Asia Pacific.

About Multiples Alternate Asset Management

Multiples is India's leading Alternate Asset Management company distinguished by its long and successful experience of partnering with entrepreneurs. Multiples has backed 35 enterprises to build aspirational, distinctive, and responsible businesses. Multiples identifies opportunities that benefit from big shifts in its chosen sectors and partners with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams in creating transformational growth.

Multiples focuses on core sectors of financial services, pharma and healthcare, consumer and technology and more recently the green economy. Some of Multiples' distinctive investment partnerships include ACKO, Delhivery, Dream Sports, Encube, India Energy Exchange, Kogta Financial, Licious, Milltec, MoEngage, PVR, Quantiphi, TI Clean Mobility, Vastu Housing Finance, and Zenex.

Photo:

Logo:

Logo:

SOURCE Multiples Alternate Asset Management Private Limited