Iraq sets date for next parliamentary elections in November 2025
(MENAFN) The Iraqi cabinet has announced that the next parliamentary elections will take place on November 11, 2025, as confirmed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani's office on Wednesday.
This decision, reached through a cabinet vote, will allow Iraqi citizens to elect a new 329-member Council of Representatives, which is tasked with government formation and legislative duties.
Jumana al-Ghalai, representative for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), stated that the commission is ready to facilitate the elections on the designated date. IHEC also reported last month that more than 29 million Iraqis are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.
Iraq is still grappling with political instability more than 20 years after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. The last parliamentary elections, conducted in 2021, were marred by violent protests in Baghdad and led to an 11-month political impasse before a new government was established.
