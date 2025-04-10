403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland's Confederation Party Prepares to Exit EU
(MENAFN) As the far-right Confederation party in Poland gains support ahead of the presidential election in May, one of its members suggested that Poland should be prepared to exit the European Union.
Michal Wawer, a Confederation MP, made these remarks during an interview with a Polish broadcaster on Wednesday, stating that Poland should brace itself for the potential collapse of the EU.
Wawer pointed out that a few years ago, the party even developed a document titled "PolExit – Safe Emergency Exit." He explained that there might come a time when Poland either wants or is forced to leave the EU, and he emphasized the importance of preparing for such a scenario now.
Additionally, Wawer criticized the European Union's response to tariffs imposed by the United States, describing it as "incompetent."
He compared the situation to a race, saying, "It looks like the race between the tortoise and the hare, and America is already about three laps ahead of the EU."
He further added that Poland has not been managing its trade and customs policies for the past two decades, as the EU has taken over this responsibility. This, according to Wawer, has led to a lack of qualified personnel in Poland’s public administration in this area.
A recent 2024 poll by CBOS revealed that 77 percent of Poles are still with EU membership, though this figure represents an 8 percent decline compared to 2023. Conversely, opposition to EU membership increased to 17 percent, up by 7 percentage points from the previous year.
Michal Wawer, a Confederation MP, made these remarks during an interview with a Polish broadcaster on Wednesday, stating that Poland should brace itself for the potential collapse of the EU.
Wawer pointed out that a few years ago, the party even developed a document titled "PolExit – Safe Emergency Exit." He explained that there might come a time when Poland either wants or is forced to leave the EU, and he emphasized the importance of preparing for such a scenario now.
Additionally, Wawer criticized the European Union's response to tariffs imposed by the United States, describing it as "incompetent."
He compared the situation to a race, saying, "It looks like the race between the tortoise and the hare, and America is already about three laps ahead of the EU."
He further added that Poland has not been managing its trade and customs policies for the past two decades, as the EU has taken over this responsibility. This, according to Wawer, has led to a lack of qualified personnel in Poland’s public administration in this area.
A recent 2024 poll by CBOS revealed that 77 percent of Poles are still with EU membership, though this figure represents an 8 percent decline compared to 2023. Conversely, opposition to EU membership increased to 17 percent, up by 7 percentage points from the previous year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment