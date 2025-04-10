Eplus Earns NVIDIA DGX Superpod Specialization Partner Status

Status Strengthens its Position as a Leader in AI Infrastructure Solutions

HERNDON, Va., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has achieved status as a NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Specialization Partner. Adding this credential to ePlus' portfolio of AI expertise validates its ability to deliver comprehensive NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD services, ensuring AI infrastructure is designed, deployed, and optimized for enterprise AI workloads.

Being an Elite Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) and DGX-Ready Managed Service Partner demonstrates ePlus' ability to successfully provide expertise, through its extensive team of resources, to deliver NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD solutions to its customers, including:



Design and Architecture – Design and deployment of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD configurations for AI training, inferencing, and research

Deployment and Networking – Integration of NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand networking, and high-speed storage

AI Software and Optimization – Implementing NVIDIA AI Enterprise , NVIDIA NeMo , and NVIDIA Base Command ensuring peak performance, scalability and operational efficiency Advanced Support Services – Providing monitoring, operations support, and ongoing optimization of AI workloads

"The rapid rise of AI across businesses has left many organizations racing to adopt the technology without the necessary infrastructure, resources or scalability to sustain it," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus. "As ePlus diligently works to help our customers position their organizations for success, we have advanced our expertise to stand out in this space by earning the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Specialization Partner status, a testament to our commitment. We take pride in guiding our customers toward successful AI adoption, and [by] delivering scalable, optimized, and reliable solutions that drive real results."

"AI is transforming industries, and enterprises are seeking trusted providers to help them build scalable, high-performance infrastructure to handle these complex workloads," said Craig Weinstein, vice president of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. "By achieving NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Specialization Partner status, ePlus brings proven expertise and end-to-end solutions to help organizations accelerate their AI-driven innovation."

NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD is a scalable, high performance AI infrastructure platform designed to tackle enterprise AI and high-performance computing challenges. Integrating NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand networking solutions and AI software, helps eliminate bottlenecks, accelerate workloads and simplify deployment.

Through its AI Ignite Portfolio, ePlus offers a comprehensive suite of AI-focused solutions, including workshops and assessments, journey support, optimized infrastructure and advanced services. Customers can also explore the ePlus AI Experience Center or leverage the recently launched ePlus Secure GenAI Accelerator, a guided and hosted proof of concept offering that can help organizations explore and refine ideas, uncover key insights through metrics, and confidently test GenAI use cases with speed and security.

For more information about AI Ignite please visit: eplus/solutions/ai . For more information on the ePlus Secure GenAI Accelerator please visit: .

For more information about ePlus earning status as an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Specialization Partne , as well as additional information about NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD technology, please visit eplus/partners/showcase-partners/nvidia .

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,200 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED