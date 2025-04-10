403
EU airline wishes to continue trips to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced its intention to restart flights to Ukraine once a ceasefire with Russia is achieved. CEO Jozsef Varadi, speaking at the Logistics as a Driver of Economic Growth conference, expressed confidence that the airline is prepared to return to the Ukrainian market as soon as conditions permit.
Varadi emphasized that the airline has a clear plan in place for Ukraine’s market, stating that a ceasefire would allow for a quick restart. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) estimates it would take six to eight weeks to reopen Ukrainian airspace following a ceasefire, and Wizz Air is aligning its operations with this timeline for a swift return.
The airline plans to resume operations from bases in Kiev and Lviv, aiming to offer about 5 million seats annually across 60 routes. In 2021, Wizz Air held a 10% share of the Ukrainian market, making it the third-largest carrier in the country. Ukraine’s airspace had been closed to civilian flights since February 24, 2022, due to the conflict with Russia, citing safety concerns.
The announcement comes as diplomatic efforts, including negotiations between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, continue in an effort to reach a peace agreement.
