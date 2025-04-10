Ritwik Bhowmik: Kolkata Is Stuck In Time Yet It Is Futuristic
Ritwik recently spoke with IANS, and shared how landing in Kolkata suddenly changed the optics of his character for him along with his co-actor Aadil Khan.
The actor told IANS,“We did workshops in Mumbai, we had a script, so there was a foundation and structure of the characters, which was given to us that this is where you begin from and now make it your own. We did a lot of rehearsals to understand Sagor and Ranjeet and their relationship and where they come from. But until we reached Kolkata, until we came here, didn't drink water there, didn't feel the air there, we didn't understand what exactly these parts were”.
He further mentioned that he and Aadil reached Kolkata 2-3 days before the shoot started, and they used to just roam on the streets, drink tea, sit somewhere, eat somewhere or talk to strangers to get a sense of the physical setting of the city.
He said,“In those 2-3 days, we understood that the line that is written in front of us on paper, has a different way of reading it, a different way of listening to it. It has a different way of understanding it, because we were looking at those people and everything changed. I don't know what would have happened if we stayed there for 2-3 months”.
“Kolkata has a different pace to it and it is in the energy of the city, which got on to us and suddenly it gave us a way and that was beautiful. The time is different there. Kolkata is 100 years behind and 100 years ahead in time”, he added.
