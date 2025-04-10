403
South Korean Opposition Leader Announces Presidential Candidacy
(MENAFN) South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung declared his intention to run for the presidency on Thursday, promising to address economic inequality and encourage growth.
Lee, who stepped down from his position as chairman of the Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday, is entering the presidential race ahead of elections scheduled for June 3.
These elections were triggered by the removal of previous Leader Yoon Suk Yeol following his brief declaration of martial law in December.
In a virtual statement released on Thursday, Lee, who is currently the leading candidate in opinion polls for the upcoming election, committed to resolving economic polarization, which he identified as a major cause of social unrest.
He believes that this polarization has intensified the political instability in the country, particularly in the wake of Yoon's martial law declaration.
Describing himself as a pragmatic leader, Lee outlined plans to drive substantial government investment in technology and talent development to revive economic growth.
He emphasized that such investments would be crucial in overcoming the current economic challenges and ensuring long-term prosperity.
Lee became the leader of the DP after narrowly losing the presidential election to Yoon in 2022. Following that defeat, he successfully led the party to a significant victory in the parliamentary elections held in April of the previous year.
Meanwhile, Han Dong-hoon, former leader of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), also announced his candidacy for the presidency, vowing to defeat Lee.
Han, a previous prosecutor who had been regarded as one of Yoon’s closest allies, opposed the martial law declaration as soon as it was made in December.
