We Are Fully Geared For Nilambur Assembly By-Election: Kerala Lop

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 10 (IANS) Soon after arriving from the special session of the AICC meeting in Gujarat, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V. D. Satheesan on Thursday said the Congress-led UDF is fully geared for the upcoming Nilambur Assembly by-election.

The Nilambur seat fell vacant after two-time LDF-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar resigned in January over CM Pinarayi Vijayan's refusal to probe alleged illegal dealings of top police official M. R. Ajith Kumar and Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi.

Anvar, who was once a vocal critic of the UDF, has now aligned himself with the Congress-led front.

He even travelled to Kolkata, where he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was subsequently appointed convenor of the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"Nilambur has always been a traditional seat of the Congress, but for the past two terms, it has not been with us. Anvar has by now openly announced his intent, and he is strongly with us. We have also accepted him," said Satheesan.

"With regards to our candidate, it's a shame that the media is just speculating, for which we are not at all answerable. Just as in all the recent by-elections, the moment the date is announced, we, the Congress, will announce our candidate and romp home easily," added Satheesan.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, after Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed retired from politics, Anvar defeated the former's son, Aryadan Shoukath, by over 10,000 votes.

In 2021, Anvar won again, defeating Congress leader V. V. Prakash by just 2,700 votes.

Given the narrow margin of victory in the last election (2,700 votes), political observers will be watching the BJP's strategy closely, especially as both the CPI(M) and UDF have accused each other of having a secret pact with the former.

The Congress is hoping that its star campaigner will be none other than Wayanad Lok Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi, as Nilambur Assembly segment is one of the seven Assembly constituencies that form the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

For Chief Minister Vijayan, this by-election is a test of his sagging image and popularity.