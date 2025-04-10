Cold Weather Expected To Persist Across Kingdom Until Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 -- Jordan is set to experience a noticeable drop in temperatures through the weekend, with cold and partly cloudy conditions forecast to continue until Sunday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Temperatures on Thursday are expected to decline significantly, ranging 4 to 6 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. The weather will be relatively cold and partly to mostly cloudy across most regions, with light rain showers anticipated, particularly in the western parts of the Kingdom.Northwesterly winds will be active and occasionally strong, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h in some areas. These wind conditions are likely to stir up dust, especially in desert regions, reducing visibility.The Meteorological Department has issued several warnings, including the risk of reduced horizontal visibility in high-altitude areas due to low-lying clouds, dust-related visibility issues in desert areas, and the potential hazards associated with strong wind gusts.On Friday and Saturday, weather conditions are expected to remain relatively cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the country. In contrast, temperatures will be milder in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There is also a chance of light rain during the morning hours in northern regions. Winds will be moderate and northwesterly, with occasional activity during the day.A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Sunday. However, the weather will remain cool in most regions, while areas in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer, more pleasant conditions. Moderate southwesterly winds are expected, occasionally becoming active, and some clouds will appear at varying altitudes.Thursday's temperatures are forecast to vary across the Kingdom, with highs and lows as follows: 16 C to 7 C in East Amman, 14 C to 5 C in West Amman, 12 C to 4 C in the northern highlands, and 14 C to 3 C in the Sharah highlands.In the desert regions, temperatures will range from 20 C to 7 C, while in the plains they will reach 17 C during the day and drop to 7 C at night. The northern Jordan Valley will see a range of 21 C to 11 C, the southern valley 23 C to 15 C, the Dead Sea 22 C to 14 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba 24 C to 15 C.