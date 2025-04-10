Bangladesh Embassy Celebrates 55Th Independence And National Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Bangladesh in Qatar yesterday hosted a reception to celebrate the 55th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh at the Sheraton Hotel.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps H E Ali Ibrahim Ahmed and a number of Their Excellencies Ambassadors accredited to Qatar and guests.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar H E Mohammed Nazrul Islam said that bilateral relations between Qatar and Bangladesh have grown from strength to strength in diverse sectors in recent years, especially after the visit of H H the Amir to Bangladesh last year.



He said that Bangladesh and Qatar work closely together on global issues like climate change, combating terrorism and extremism, health, and education under the UN platform.

“Under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, our host country Qatar has been an exemplary success story in development, diplomacy, sports, international and regional peace and stability,” said the Ambassador.

He said that the country has made remarkable strides in different areas of development to achieve goals under its National Vision 2030.

“Over 425,000 Bangladeshi expatriates consider Qatar as their second home under the kindness of H H the Amir and the Government of Qatar and are eager to continue their contributions towards the social and economic development of Qatar,” said the Ambassador.

He said that the Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh H E Dr. Muhannad Yunus will be coming to Qatar in less than two weeks.

“Two rounds of Foreign Office consultations have taken place during the last four years. We have completed several agreements in defense, energy, and culture. We are awaiting the opportunity to assist the Qatari Military Forces with our personnel and experience as per the agreement. In the future, we see stronger bonds of friendship and more diverse efforts of mutual engagements,” said the Ambassador.

He said that the new caretaker government of Bangladesh under Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus has restored trust and confidence among the people. “The country has recovered from political and economic uncertainties. Currently, political stability, able leadership, strategic investment in digitisation, technological innovation, connectivity, education, and skill development have been the mainstay of the development journey under this caretaker government,” said the Ambassador.

The Ambassador of Bangladesh condemned the Israeli atrocities and the planned genocide in Gaza.“We demand the immediate withdrawal of all outside forces from the illegally occupied territory of Palestine. Bangladesh strongly stands by the side of our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their struggle against the Israeli forces,” said the Ambassador.