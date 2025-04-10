Tragic Nightclub Collapse In Santo Domingo Claims Over 100 Lives

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A catastrophic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has resulted in the deaths of at least 113 individuals, with more than 250 others injured. The incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, 8 April 2025, as patrons gathered for a merengue concert featuring renowned singer Rubby Pérez.

Witnesses reported that the venue was filled with between 500 and 1,000 attendees when the ceiling began to show signs of instability. Approximately an hour into the performance, the roof gave way without warning, trapping many beneath the debris. Emergency responders swiftly initiated search and rescue operations, working tirelessly to locate survivors amidst the wreckage.

Among the deceased are several prominent figures, including merengue legend Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the time of the collapse. Pérez, celebrated for his contributions to Dominican music, was known as“the highest voice of merengue.” His death has sent shockwaves through the music community.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, aged 51, also perished in the disaster. Dotel had an extensive 15-year career in MLB, playing for 13 teams, including the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves. His passing has elicited condolences from the baseball world, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

Another former MLB player, Tony Blanco, was among the victims. Blanco's contributions to the sport were remembered by colleagues and fans alike. Additionally, Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi province and sister of MLB star Nelson Cruz, succumbed to injuries sustained during the collapse. Her leadership and dedication to public service were widely recognized.

See also Le Pen's Political Future in Peril Amid Embezzlement Conviction

Fashion designer Martín Polanco and saxophonist Luis Solís, who was part of Pérez's ensemble, also lost their lives in the tragedy. The diverse backgrounds of the victims underscore the widespread impact of the incident on various sectors of Dominican society.

Rescue efforts have been extensive, with approximately 400 responders deployed to the scene. Teams from Puerto Rico and Israel have joined local authorities in the search for survivors. As of Wednesday, 9 April, 145 individuals have been rescued from the debris. Forensic officials have identified 54 victims and have delivered 28 bodies to their families, while 33 bodies remain unidentified.

The cause of the structural failure remains under investigation. The Jet Set nightclub, originally constructed as a cinema, may have had different safety regulations, raising questions about the adequacy of its structural integrity assessments. Authorities are scrutinizing maintenance records and inspection reports to determine potential lapses.

In response to the disaster, President Luis Abinader declared a three-day period of national mourning, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting affected families and ensuring a thorough investigation. The Senate of the Dominican Republic suspended sessions and committee activities, issuing statements of condolence.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?