Sotheby's Unveils $100 Million Diamond Exhibition In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A rare 10.03-carat blue diamond, known as“The Mediterranean Blue,” is the centrepiece of Sotheby's latest exhibition in Abu Dhabi, showcasing a collection of exceptional diamonds valued at approximately $100 million. The exhibition, which opened on April 8 at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation on Saadiyat Island, marks Sotheby's first public display in the United Arab Emirates' capital since 2009.

The Mediterranean Blue, a cushion-shaped modified brilliant-cut gem, has been graded as Fancy Vivid Blue by the Gemological Institute of America , the highest possible colour grading for blue diamonds. It also falls into the rare Type IIb category, representing less than 0.5% of all diamonds. This exceptional stone is expected to fetch around $20 million at Sotheby's High Jewellery Sale in Geneva on May 13.

Discovered in 2023 at South Africa's renowned Cullinan Mine, the original rough diamond weighed 31.93 carats. The Cullinan Mine has a storied history of producing notable diamonds, including the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, the largest faceted colourless diamond in the world. The transformation of the rough stone into The Mediterranean Blue involved a meticulous six-month process of planning and cutting, resulting in its current form.

Quig Bruning, Sotheby's Head of Jewellery for the Americas and EMEA, highlighted the significance of this gemstone, stating,“Any vivid blue diamond is a discovery worth celebrating, but one as entrancing as this, particularly being over 10 carats, is a newsworthy event.”

In addition to The Mediterranean Blue, the exhibition features seven other remarkable diamonds, encompassing red, yellow, pink, and colourless varieties, with a combined weight exceeding 700 carats. This diverse collection underscores the growing interest in rare and valuable diamonds within the Gulf region, attracting both collectors and traders.

