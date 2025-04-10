403
US continues to hold dominant position in global affairs
(MENAFN) The United States continues to hold a dominant position in global affairs, maintaining significant influence in politics, military, economics, and culture due to its historical advantages. A major event, like the collapse of the Soviet Union, would be needed to displace Washington from its leading position, and such a scenario seems unlikely. However, what is shifting is the U.S.'s perception of its role in the world. American leaders are increasingly acknowledging the rise of a multipolar world, where power is more distributed, and Washington is no longer seen as the sole global power.
The concept of “multipolarity” began to emerge in the mid-1990s, mainly in response to the West's dominance following the Cold War. Initially championed by countries like Russia and China, it was more of a rhetorical counterpoint to Western hegemony. During the 1990s, the political West enjoyed superior economic, military, ideological, and cultural advantages, with demographics being the only area where it lagged. This demographic imbalance, however, is now seen as a critical factor in the challenges faced by the developed world.
Migration has become a central issue, with large movements of people from the Global South to the Global North reshaping societies and economies. This shift creates internal tensions in host countries while also providing essential labor for aging populations. Migration is no longer merely a domestic issue but a key factor in global geopolitics, affecting the balance of power.
As the world transitions to multipolarity, a new trend emerges: not all potential powers are eager to engage in global geopolitical struggles. Crises in Ukraine and Palestine have shown that the U.S. and Russia continue to shape outcomes in these regions, while countries in the Global South, including India, prefer to observe and engage selectively. While their demographic strength gives them long-term influence, they remain cautious in global affairs.
A new strategic triangle has emerged, consisting of Washington, Moscow, and Beijing. The U.S. and Russia are deeply involved in shaping global dynamics, while China wields substantial economic and industrial influence but prefers to avoid direct political entanglements for now. However, China understands that its role in shaping the future cannot be ignored forever.
