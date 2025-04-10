Films From 30 Countries To Prestige Iconic Cuban Film Festival

MENAFN - Nam News Network)



HOLGUIN (Cuba), April 10 (NNN-ACN) - Films from more than 30 countries will prestige the Festival de Cine Pobre de Gibara (Gibara Poor Film Festival), which will come to this coastal city in the eastern province of Holguin April 15-19, with some 500 works included in the program of the event.Lilian Morales, general coordinator of the event, informed at a press conference the majority participation of Spain, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico and proposals from nations such as Morocco, Congo, Turkey, Serbia, Romania, Andorra, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua.

She also highlighted among the main organizational differences of the edition the election of an exclusive jury for the animation and experimental film categories, which this year has the participation of 15 and 20 works, respectively.

In the competition for the Lucia Awards were selected, after a difficult and meticulous process, 90 works, divided into nine fiction feature films, 19 short films, 11 feature documentaries, 16 documentary shorts, plus animations and experimental films, she added.

The coordinator also commented that the juries are made up of renowned filmmakers from Cuba, Spain, France, Mexico and Italy, among others, who will add prestige to the event with their participation in theoretical panels and conferences that will take place during the event.

The meeting's agenda will include a theoretical event to contextualize and deepen topics such as film post-production, indigenous cultures, schools dedicated to the training of filmmakers and low-budget cinema.

Among the novelties will also be the development of a technological forum that will serve for the exchange with the most important audiovisual production companies in the country, and a discussion with companies outside the cinematographic sphere, but that converge with this industry during its production phases.

The Gibara International Poor Film Festival, held for the first time in April 2003, is an event dedicated to defend and promote a legitimate audiovisual creation of high artistic budgets, in addition to promoting the interaction of diverse communities and cultures. - NNN-ACN