Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C General Assembly Elects Board Members

Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced the results of the ordinary and extraordinary general assembly meeting held on April 9, 2025, to elect 11 members for the Board of Directors of Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C., including 4 independent members and 7 non-independent members.

The following members were elected as non-independent members of the Board of Directors for a three-year term (2025-2028):

1. Mr. Mohamed Moutaz Mohamed Raslan Al-Khayyat

2. Mr. Ramez Mohamed Raslan Al-Khayyat

3. Mr. Khalid Ghanim Sultan Al-Hodeifi Al-Kuwari

4. Mr. Hamad Ghanim Sultan Al-Hodeifi Al-Kuwari

5. Mr. Eyad Ihsan Abdulrahim, representing Urbacon Trading & Contracting LLC

6. Mr. Khaled Al-Non

7. Mr. Mohamad Mohamad Sadiq Al-Dawamneh, representing H Collective Holding LLC (formerly Highness Holding)

The following members were elected as independent members for the Board of Directors for a three-year term (2025-2028):

1. Sheikh Suhaim bin Abdulaziz Al Thani

2. Mr. Abdulla Darwish Al-Darwish

3. Dr. Bothaina Hassan Al-Ansari

4. Mr. Ibrahim Abdulla Ali Al-Abdulla