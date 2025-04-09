Polish Media Delegation Visits Petra To Boost Tourism Promotion

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Braizat has met with a“high-level” media delegation from Poland as part of efforts to promote Petra as a global tourist destination and support recovery from the ongoing war on Gaza.

During the meeting, Braizat highlighted Petra's status as a New World Heritage Site, emphasising its "historical, cultural, and humanitarian" significance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He outlined PDTRA's ongoing initiatives to improve tourism services and infrastructure, which aim to enhance visitors' experience and encourage repeat visits.

Media Advisor to the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Khaled Dalal shared details of a joint strategy between the PDTRA and JTB to raise Petra's profile internationally.

The strategy aims to host journalists and tourism influencers and organising media tours to showcase the city's archaeological wonders and“unique” tourism offerings, Dalal added.

The delegates participated in a tour of the Shaqilah Centre for Traditional Crafts and Creative Industries in Al-Ji Village, observing the local crafts and the community's role in preserving cultural heritage.

Touring the Petra Museum, the Polish delegates were briefed by Commissioner for Petra Archaeological Park and Tourism at PDTRA Yazan Mahadin on the archaeological artefacts on display and the progress of tourism development efforts in the region.

The delegation also explored the Heritage Village in Beida, experiencing the Nabataean lifestyle through interactive exhibits. This“cultural immersion” offered the delegates valuable insights into the Bedouin community and local traditions.

The visit, which included a tour of Petra's iconic sites like the Treasury, Amphitheatre, and Nabataean Court, reflected PDTRA's ongoing efforts to expand Petra's presence in European markets and further establish it as a leading global tourism destination.