Foreign Minister Meets Churches For Middle East Peace Delegation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday met with a delegation from the Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP), a US-based advocacy organisation, to discuss the latest developments in the region.

During the meeting, Safadi emphasised the urgent need to end the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and to open crossing points for humanitarian aid, as the Strip faces an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

Safadi also called for an immediate stop to the escalating violence in the West Bank, condemned Israeli violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and urged the respect of the city's legal and historical status quo, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Foreign Minister also outlined Jordan's continuous efforts to foster peace and enhance both regional and international security. He reiterated that the only path to a just and lasting peace is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi met a delegation of peace process experts from EU missions to the United Nations in New York. The discussions focused on strengthening Jordanian-European partnerships, securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the swift delivery of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.

The meeting also touched on developments in Syria and Lebanon, as well as the ongoing cooperation between Jordan and European countries to achieve regional security and stability.